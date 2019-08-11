Look, I’ll level with you: I have no idea what to write here. How the hell do you even summarize anything else about this week after last weekend’s terrifying events in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio?

It makes the usual “Happy Sunday!” shtick feels glib and disrespectful, so how about this: Seven days have gone by, some neat tech stuff happened, here are some examples.

Vizio released an affordable 4K television with pretty impressive specs for the price. Samsung came out with two versions of its new Galaxy Note 10 (it comes in big and BIG), a first time for the line. In other news, AOL lost its digital prophet, David Shingy, the climate change crisis and white nationalism are connected in more ways than you’d think, feral hogs are absolutely no joke despite being the internet’s punchline this week, one of our writers answers whether you need sunscreen to fight off the effects of your computer’s glow, and everyone at Gizmodo might be dying according to this smart blood pressure cuff.

Oh, and the folks over at i09 ranked every Star Wars lightsaber. You’re welcome.

