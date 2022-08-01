After Nichelle Nichols passed over the weekend, the reactions from friends, family, and fans have been pouring out across social media. The actress, who famously starred in Star Trek as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, was a trailblazer on screen and behind the scenes, advocating for civil liberties, human rights, and diverse hiring practices in STEM positions at NASA.
As the news broke over, many went to Twitter to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved actress.
Anker 555 Portable Power Station
Ultra-powerful and versatile
Can generate power via solar input and has three high-speed USB-C ports along with six AC ports and two USB-A ports. You’ll also get a worry-free 5-year warranty. Clip the coupon for $100 off and get an extra $200 off with exclusive code KINJAPH555.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.