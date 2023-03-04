Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Others Join Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Remake

Since late last year, Robert Eggers has been gradually adding stars to the incoming remake of Nosferatu that he’ll be writing and directing. Bill Skarsgård and Lily Rose-Depp were the first to join his film, followed by Nicholas Hoult and more recently Willem Dafoe, who previously worked with Eggers on last year’s The Northman.



Focus announced via press release that the film’s main cast also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, star of last year’s Bullet Train and (eventually) Kraven the Hunter. He’s joined by Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney; Ineson played the titular Green Knight in the 2021 fantasy film, while McBurney currently stars as Runyan Millworthy in Prime Video’s Carnival Row. As far as who they’re playing in Nosferatu, the roles of all three actors are currently under wraps.

In that same release, Focus also announced that the film was currently in production at Prague. Skarsgård will play the titular vampire, and Rose will portray Ellen Hunter. This’ll be the second movie of his short filmography that he’s adapted from a previous work; The Northman was based mainly on Danish historian Saxo Grammaticus’ legend of Amleth. (Grammaticus’ legend also served as the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet.)

Advertisement

Throughout the years, Eggers has made clear his desire to remake the 1922 horror film, which itself is loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The earliest logline describes his take on the material as a “reimagining....a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.”

A release date for the Nosferatu remake has not been given.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

