Nvidia's Ray Tracing 30-Series GPUs Are Coming to Laptops

Like clockwork, Nvidia announced this morning that its wildly fast discrete desktop graphics will be coming to laptops everywhere in the months ahead. This probably surprised no one, as Nvidia always has the same GPUs on laptops, but if the popular reception of its RTX 30-series desktop cards were any indication, these are the graphics cards that are going to make laptops really exciting this year.



The RTX 3060 laptops average 90 frames per second at ultra 1080p, according to Nvidia, and starts at $1,000. The RTX 3070, designed for 90 fps on a 1440p resolution is 1.5X faster than RTX 2070 and starts at $1,200. Last but not least, the RTX 3080 targets 100-plus fps on ultra 1440p, and should start at $2,000

Over half of the new laptops will offer at least a 240 Hz refresh rate, and we’ll be hearing more about those as CES goes on throughout the week.

Nvidia is also introducing 3rd-gen Max-Q to its RTX 30-series in laptops. Both the standard and Max-Q versions will be Resizable Bar compatible, which is the same thing that AMD uses in what it calls Smart Access Memory. It essentially allows the CPU and GPU to talk to one another, cutting out the middleman components.

Nvidia is also releasing its desktop RTX 3060, a step down from the RTX 3060 Ti, but twice the performance of thee GTX 1060. It starts at $330 and will be available in late February 2021.

