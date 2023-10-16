New York Comic Con 2023 is at an end, and with it the book is closed on one of the most peculiar versions of the show in a long while—with the long shadow of Hollywood’s summer of labor reckonings and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike making for an event with some severely constrained splashiness.



That didn’t stop io9 from hitting the show floor at the Javits Center this past weekend to bring you the big trailers and news, as well as the oodles of fabulous cosplay pictures that make the show a highlight far more than any fancy trailer or celebrity-studded panel could anyway. Click through for an exhaustive roundup of all our NYCC 2023 coverage—see you in San Diego next year?