With our more recent Open Channels, we’ve tried to keep the focus on a particular topic, be it a new Marvel movie (real or eventually real), a horror series, whathaveyou. But since this weekend in particular is a pretty packed one, it made sense to do a free for all.



Advertisement

Perhaps you decided to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife? We thought the fourth installment of the comedy-horror series was pretty good until it goes and reminds you it’s a Ghostbusters sequel. Prior to release, it was a little hard to really get a read on what that movie would be, and it seems like reactions to it are all over the map: some found it to be a fun, Force Awakens-ish nostalgia reboot, while others have considered it the worst kind of Force Awakens-ish nostalgia reboot that not even the assortment of kid actors and beloved Carrie Coon can really save. Or maybe you decided to skip the blockbuster for some B-movie fun in the form of Michael Jai White and Bruce Campbell’s Black Friday. Watching Ash and Black Dynamite team up to kick the asses of monstrous holiday shoppers (so like normal holiday shoppers, but intentionally grotesque) sounds like a good way to wind down an evening.

Maybe you decided to skip theaters entirely and focus on some streaming. There were some pretty good options there, starting with the obvious one: Hellbound, the Korean horror drama about sinners being hunted down by supernatural beings and being condemned to hell. Or did you, like me, decide to check out Cowboy Bebop (not the original, which is also on Netflix) and realize that it’s sort of bad, yes, but the fun kind that can give you a Venom or Jupiter Ascending? Did you catch Arcane, which is really good and is getting a second season , or did you go for Amazon’s “shouldn’t w ork but surprisingly does” adaptation of the Wheel of Time books?

So yeah, we had a lotta options here this weekend, folks. Or did you not watch anything and split your time between the Pokémon remakes and Halo Infinite beta? Let us know in the comments, just be sure to mark what you’re spoiling if you do spoil something.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

