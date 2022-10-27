After the finale of Moon Knight season one, fans of the Marvel Studios and Disney+ series got clear confirmation of another personality living in the body of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), teasing that there is definitely more to the story. It’s been six months and still no official word, we don’t deserve it.

Moon Knight stans have been eagerly anticipating any sort of announcement from the Marvel camp but San Diego Comic Con and Disney’s D23 Expo has come and gone with...nothing. Only Isaac has sprung up on showrunner Mohamed Diab’s daughter’s social media to tease it—not only once but twice like during promotion for his graphic novel Head Wounds.

But in an interview with Collider this week, Isaac clarified a little bit about whether he can officially say the show is coming back. “We can’t definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can’t drain me of those.” he said, before adding ( and we can feel the wink through the screen) “What a cock tease I am. Always been.” So he’ll continue to edge us until Kevin Feige has enough of the thirsty demands for Marc, Stephen and Jake to return. Come on Feige, give us the green light for season two, or at least Midnight Sons!

Isaac continued. “I hope so. We’ll see what happens. But at the moment, there’s no official word. There’s nothing in the works.” H e said of the experience filming the first season, “Moon Knight was so amazing, but also so incredibly draining. I just put every bit of myself into that. Every bit of output I could. That it’s just been a year of input, just taking stuff in as opposed to having to put anything out other than headphones. So at the moment, I’m going to do a play next year and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

And so every day we wake up, then we start to break up, lonely are fans without love.

Moon Knight season one is now streaming on Disney+



