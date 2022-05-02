Zachary Quinto doesn’t have much hope Star Trek 4 could really start filming this year. James Wan teases the return of The Nun. The Carol-less Carol and Daryl Walking Dead spinoff has found a showrunner. Plus, even more snippets of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spoilers now!



The Wonder Twins

According to a report from That Hashtag Show, Warner Bros. has allegedly already cancelled its planned Wonder Twins movie starring KJ Apa and Isabel May following the company’s recent merger with Discovery.

The Nun 2

James Wan has confirmed on Instagram that Bonnie Aarons will return for a sequel to The Nun directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

NUN 2 — moving into production. With @michaelchaves directing. Welcome back Michael and @bonnieaarons1 to #TheConjuringUniverse. Here are some pics of Bonnie haunting me on The Conjuring 2 set.

Ballerina

Ana de Armas will star in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff from director Len Wiseman said to focus on a “young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.”

Star Trek 4

Zachary Quinto revealed to TH R he still hasn’t seen a script for Star Trek 4 and doubts it will film this year.

I don’t know that we will do it this year. I don’t know when it will happen. And I always maintain that I would love to do it. But until I get something concrete — ‘We’re shooting this day, here’s your script, get ready’ — I’m in a wait and see pattern. I’m not really attached to it in any way until I have much more definitive certainty that it’s actually happening.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Two more Multiverse of Madness TV spots include precious microseconds of Captain Carter’s introduction scene.

Firestarter

Bloody-Disgusting has several new photos from the Firestarter remake. Click through to see the rest.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Deadline reports Bruce Greenwood will replace Frank Langella as Roderick Usher in Mike Falanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher miniseries at Netflix.

Echo

Deadline also has word Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) has joined the cast of Echo as Julie, “one of [the series’] resilient and strong-willed” leads.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi/Star Wars: Andor

According to Ian McDiarmid at the Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention, Emperor Palpatine’s “presence” will be felt in either the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi or Cassian Andor series at Disney+.

There’s a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active. Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence.

Daryl’s Untitled Walking Dead Spinoff

Deadli ne also has word David Zabel will serve as showrunner on Daryl’s currently untitled Walking Dead spinoff.

The Flash

Promotional stills from “Death Falls,” the May 4 episode of The Flash have surfaced online.

Riverdale

Percival resorts to the dark arts to resurrect Miss Grundy in the trailer for this week’s episode of Riverdale.

Charmed

Kaela’s origins are explored in the trailer for “Unveiled,” this week’s episode of Charmed.

Halo

Finally, Kwan goes to war in the trailer for this week’s episode of Halo.

