John Cena and Wile E. Coyote don’t have much in common. One’s hugely successful, the other loses every time. One’s super skinny, the other super bulky. And, of course, one’s human and the other is an animal. And now, the two polar opposites are going to face off in two very unlikely places: in a courtroom, in a movie theater.

Advertisement

Cena has signed on to be the villain in an upcoming live-action/animation hybrid called Coyote vs. Acme, according to t he Hollywood Reporter. It follows the calamitous coyote who has finally had it with the fact none of the products he orders from the Acme company work in his bid to capture the Road Runner. And so he hires a human lawyer to sue the company. Cena will play Acme’s lawyer, who is also the former boss of Wile E. ’s lawyer.

Dave Green (Earth to Echo) is directing from a script by Samy Burch and the idea itself is based on both the Looney Tunes characters and a 1990 New Yorker article called “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier. James Gunn is among the producers and prodution begins next month in New Mexico.

The news comes at a very apropos time both for Cena, who just got a second season of his show Peacemaker, and the hybrid genre, which seems to be seeing a rebirth with films like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Chip & Dale Rescue Rangers, which revealed its first trailer yesterday. Plus the two simply feel like a match made in heaven. Cena’s film career may have started in a more action-forward capacity, but he’s shown just as much, if not more, skill being funny in films like Trainwreck and Blockers. Gunn in particular has found that perfect blend with the Peacemaker character, both in the show and The Suicide Squad. So you can all but picture Cena, in a courtroom, arguing for Acme against Wile E. Coyote.

No word if this will be a theatrical release or not, or when it might see the light of day, but when we know, we’ll let you know.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.