Samsung's Galaxy Watch Finally Gets Full Peloton Integration

Samsung and Peloton have announced that connectivity is finally available between the former’s smartwatches and the latter’s exercise machines. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series can be paired with Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, and Guide.



The Peloton app has been available on Samsung’s Wear OS-based watches since October 2022. But this latest update lets you see and record your heart rate on the watch during a workout with any Peloton machine. Previously, this feature was limited to the Apple Watch and other compatible heart-rate monitors. For Galaxy Watch users, the heart-rate tracking was previously only available for classes taken on the Peloton mobile app on Android.

Once you select a workout on your Peloton machine, open the Peloton app on your Galaxy Watch and wait for the prompt to pair your two devices. You’ll see a pop-up instructing you to connect, which will then flip into a screen with real-time heart rate monitoring. When you complete the workout, your results will be logged along with the class you took on your machine.

I may be embedded deep into the Android ecosystem, b ut I’m still elated when an Apple Watch-like feature finally comes to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. At the very least, this news justifies my purchase of the Peloton Bike+, which I rarely use because it intimidates me. Perhaps now, I can convince myself that it’s part of my job to ride the bike stationed in my living room. At the very least, a feature I’ve been waiting for nearly two years is here.

Notably missing from this capability lineup is integration with the Google-made Pixel Watch, which some diehards would deem as the flagship wearable of the Android ecosystem. Recently, t he Pixel Watch has been moving more units than its Samsung rival, even though it’s missing some features like a temperature sensor.