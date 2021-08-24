At long last, Peloton’s smaller and cheaper treadmill has an official launch date. T he treadmill was supposed to arrive in late May, but the company decided to postpone the Tread’s launch following a voluntary recall. Starting Aug. 30, customers in the U.S., Canada, and the UK can fork over $2,495 for the newest Peloton.

The news isn’t surprising, even as Peloton’s had a bit of a topsy- turvy summer. M ultiple reports of injuries forced the company to recall its expensive Tread+, and defective displays led to a simultaneous Tread recall . Last week, Peloton said it was finally beginning to install CPSC-approved repairs for the Tread’s attached touchscreen , which had loose screws that could cause the display to fall off the treadmill . Even though the Tread didn’t officially go on sale in the U.S. , roughly 1,000 were distributed stateside as part of a limited pre-launch program. Peloton says that Treads sold as part of the relaunch would “incorporate the same changes” to ensure the touchscreen would remain securely attached.

Earlier this summer, Peloton pushed out Tread Lock, a software update that adds a 4-digit passcode to start both the Tread and Tread+ . After some initial technical difficulties, Peloton clarified that all current owners regardless of membership status will have access to Tread Lock. The company also noted the Tread would come with a safety key, which can be removed and stored separately to prevent unintended use. Basically, Peloton really wants to reassure everyone that the Tread is safe.

“Our goal is to be the go-to fitness solution and the largest and safest home fitness brand in the world,” Peloton CEO John Foley said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in m embers’ homes. We’ll always continue to innovate our hardware, software, and safety features to live up to our commitment to m ember safety and to improving the full m ember experience.”

The Tread+ was recalled due to its unique design, which combines a slat belt and raised platform. While the slat belt provided extra traction, the two design elements also meant it was much easier for children, pets, and users to get dragged under the machine . The Tread has a traditional treadmill design . It also has a much smaller footprint and a 23-inch screen, as opposed to the Tread+’s 32-inch display. Both treadmills share design elements like the speed and incline knobs located in the side rails, which enable users to adjust both settings on the fly much more quickly than using the buttons on traditional treadmills.

Initially, Peloton said it had aimed to relaunch the Tread sometime in July. It obviously missed that deadline, but in general, the company hasn’t seemed too ruffled by the recalls. The company announced in May that it was investing $400 million in building a U.S. factory, and is also working on developing a video game for its Bike and Bike+ users. Peloton has also been rumored to be working on other types of hardware, including its own wearable heart rate monitor, as well as a rowing machine.