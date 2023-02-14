Space

See Perseverance's Collection of Rock Samples Scattered Across Martian Surface

The 10 sample tubes are strewn about the Three Forks region of Jezero Crater.

By
Isaac Schultz
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An annotated image by the Perseverance rover showing the location of 10 sample tubes on Mars.
An annotated image by the Perseverance rover showing the location of 10 sample tubes on Mars.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA’s Perseverance rover has spent its two years on Mars imaging the planet’s surface and collecting rock samples that will, should all go well, be brought to Earth in the early 2030s.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
China's Plan to Land Astronauts on the Moon
January 10, 2023
What Is Planet Nine and Why Can’t We Find It?
April 26, 2022

The rover collected samples of Martian regolith (rocks and dust) as well as the planet’s atmosphere, which it stored in its sample cache. But it also collected 10 sample tubes, which it left sitting on the Martian surface as backups in case disaster strikes and the samples aboard Perseverance become inaccessible.

Now, the rover has snapped 368 images of its path from the 10 deposited backup samples. The NASA team stitched those images into a single sweeping shot of the Martian surface now studded with sample tubes.

Advertisement

The image shows the scene as it appeared on January 31, 2023, and is adjusted to show the Martian surface as it would appear to the human eye. Perseverance completed its sample depot three days earlier, and the image was taken a year to the day since the first sample was picked up. NASA made a handy annotated version of the image to indicate the location of each sample.

A photomontage of each sample tube on Mars.
A photomontage of each sample tube on Mars.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
G/O Media may get a commission
Galaxy Book 3 Series
Pre-order now
Galaxy Book 3 Series

Available February 24
Each new laptop model comes with a free storage upgrade. The 1TB version of each is priced the same as the 512GB version which basically means the 1TB version is $200 off.

Advertisement

The depot is distributed across Three Forks, a place where an ancient river forked into a delta that fed into Jezero Crater, which is thought to have been filled with water billions of years ago. In Perseverance’s years on Mars, it has wended its way across Jezero’s western rim and is now climbing up out of the crater basin.

Besides keying researchers into the planetary science of Mars—how the composition of its regolith varies and how the planet has changed over time—the Perseverance mission is looking for astrobiological clues. Researchers hope to find ancient microbial biomarkers, which would show that the now-hostile world once held life.

Advertisement

The Mars Sample Return mission is now slated for no earlier than 2033, meaning we’ll have to wait at least a decade for more spacecraft to get to Mars, retrieve the samples, and slog them the millions of miles to Earth.

Until then, we’ll have to appreciate the scientific discoveries made by Perseverance and Mars researchers in the intervening years. And of course, the remarkable imagery of the Red Planet.

Advertisement

More: Curiosity Rover Spots Clear Evidence of Ancient Water on Mars

ScienceSpace