We already know the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on their way. We know about the revamped Tensor processor, which is capable of translating another language in real-time and quickly editing high-resolution photography. Google also confirmed that it would be adding an under-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the one recently debuted in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. And now, we know what the fingerprint sensor will look like—sort of.



Hiroshi Lockheimer, Android’s senior vice president, included sent a tweet seemingly sent by mistake that included a screenshot of where the fingerprint sensor will be embedded on the Pixel’s interface. It’s unclear which Pixel model the screenshot actually came from, but a closer look points to a 1440 x 3200 screen resolution, which seems a match for the forthcoming Pixel 6 Pro.

As for the under-display fingerprint sensor, it looks to be placed a little lower than midline, making it accessible for both right and left thumbs. One tipster said it appears to be around the same area where it’s placed on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Lockheimer appeared to originally publish the image as an homage to the new Material You stylings coming to Android 12. The next version of Android will extract a color palette from your wallpaper and automatically apply it to the typography and other elements of the system for a dynamic look. Android 12 is currently in its public beta. It recently reached Platform Stability, so the APIs and system behaviors have been finalized—and it’s stable enough to run on an unreleased device like the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be officially announced in the coming months. We already know what they will look like— Google opted for a tri-color aesthetic this time around, rather than the slab of color we’ve seen in the last few generations of Pixels . We also know there will be a “camera band” housing a slew of lenses, including a wide and ultra-wide camera. We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen so far, and the Pixel leaks and rumors are certainly adding to the hype.