The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9 billion—is hitting a snag as the lottery drawing has been paused following security concerns.



Monday’s Powerball drawing was officially paused by the Multi-State Lottery Association after an unnamed state failed to submit the appropriate data before the drawing, which was set to occur Monday evening. That data includes metrics like lottery ticket sales. Powerball winning numbers should be posted on their website as soon as the drawing occurs, but as of the writing of this article, no numbers have been published.

“The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data,” Powerball said in a statement published by the Massachusetts State Lottery on Twitter Tuesday morning. “The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion...Players should hold onto their tickets.”



That’s some serious Powerball snark.

The last Powerball jackpot was awarded in August to a Pennsylvania resident who was able to take home $206.9 million. Powerball winners actually have two options to access their payout. Winners can either access the cash in one lump sum at the time of winning, but will have to take a pay cut, or can be awarded the total jackpot amount in annual installments.

For this current jackpot, the winner can cash out immediately with a $929 million payout, or receive the total $1.9 billion in annual installments over 30 years, according to reporting from CNN, which would amount to approximately $63 million a year.