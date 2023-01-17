Power Rangers Will Finally Get Its First Full-Time Female Red Ranger

Ever since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted back in the halcyon days of 1993, there have been, conservatively speaking, an estimated one bajillion Red Rangers to grace our TV screens—yet a woman has only ever held the mantle in a temporary capacity. That finally changes when Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury debuts on Netflix this fall.



According to EW, the sequel to 2021's Power Rangers: Dino Fury will see Pink Ranger Amelia (Hunter Deno) become the Red Ranger, which is pretty cool if long overdue (Call me when they put a male in the Pink Ranger outfit, although if Hasbro might ever get round to adapting Avataro Sentai Donbrothers, which is unlikely at this point, there is a male Pink there!). Amelia will be the first full-time female Red Ranger in the franchise’s history—there have been a few adjacent female Reds, like SPD’s A-Squad leader Charlie, and Samurai’s Lauren, but never one in an ongoing capacity.

Cosmic Fury will also be the first time a group of Rangers has appeared in three seasons in a row, apparently, which also seems weirdly overdue; apparently, they’ll be “embarking on a journey through outer space as they unlock new Cosmic powers and defend the universe against the returning infamous villain Lord Zedd.”

Of course, Lord Zedd won’t be the only familiar face the Rangers see this year. The 30th-anniversary special, Power Rangers: Once and Always, will feature original Mighty Morphin stars David Yost (Billy, the Blue Ranger) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack, the Black Ranger), along with Catherine Sutherland (Kat, the second Pink Ranger), Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, the second Black Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, the second Red Ranger), and Karan Ashley (Aisha, the second Yellow Ranger). Additionally, Barbara Goodson and Richard Horvitz will be back to voice Rita Repulsa and Alpha 5, respectively, when Once and Always premieres April 19 on Netflix. EW has a few behind-the-scenes pics if you’re so inclined, but you can check out a new teaser video below.



