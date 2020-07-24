QAnon's Agent Margaritaville Is on the Lam, Still on YouTube

Image : Agent Margaritaville on YouTube

QAnon theorist and Julian Assange lookalike Agent Margaritaville is on the run, a wanted man, a scofflaw, maybe a threat to the system if you believe it. And he seems pleased.



As Vice first reported, since May, when police put out a warrant for two counts of impeding justice, Gerald Brummell has been making a slew of YouTube videos juicing the fugitive content. On his YouTube channel which has an aggregate of over one million views and around 20,000 subscribers, he smirks from under a hoodie, announcing, to a dispatch call-styled soundtrack: “Hi. I heard I’m wanted,” brushing aside a fluff of white hair. Brummell smugly announces that “they’re very serious about shutting me up” and that police have been presumably hunting him with SWAT teams and canines after he “contacted the court.”

He proceeds to explain that he had evidence of judges’ and attorneys’ conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to kidnap. After the Metro Police and Legal Society declined to investigate his evidence, he says, he “cracked the Law Society’s databases,” and one of his “investigators” mined a federal government database for home addresses for “a whole lot of people.” Somehow this ties back to the Clintons.

In subsequent videos, Brummell challenges police to a fight and even issues threats. He can be seen rhyming words to a beat in sunglasses and a backward Trump cap:

I’m still here/ And they’re still lookin’/ And there’s another hombre cookin’/ And he thinks he’s gonna outsmart me...

Brummell goes on to say he’s still hunting for “you,” which includes a Toronto police sergeant pictured in another video with his family. The video places a target on his wife’s head, with the overlay saying that her “boy” is “fucked!!!,” and the caption links to the officer and his mother’s Facebook profiles. Another video pans across a staff page for a private investigative services company and urges followers to “mine their data” for associations with child traffickers.



The Toronto police told Gizmodo that they will neither comment on Brummell’s videos nor his allegations. “Due to the nature of the charges, we are unable to provide more detail at this time as we would not want to potentially identify any victims,” they said in a statement shared with Gizmodo.

According to court documents procured by Vice, Brummell has been leveling unproven accusations of child abuse long before QAnon. An Ontario Superior Court document from 2014 states that he sued a pair of doctors for $7,000,000 for a litany of wild allegations, including harassment, defamation, and assault and battery. It adds that Brummell befriended the pair in 2001, pretending to be a lawyer, and in 2005, “effectively” accused one of them of molesting his step-children.

Almost as an aside, the judge noted that Brummell defrauded individuals of several hundred thousand dollars.

The court called Brummell “a recreational litigant who appears to enjoy playing the part of a lawyer,” personally attacking the accused in cross-examination with “scandalous and unfounded accusations.” The court ruled that Brummell had to pay around $55,000 to the defendants and the court for legal fees.

Throughout his YouTube career, Brummell has been spreading QAnon conspiracies, claiming to have discovered that Hillary Clinton and former Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin co-arrange shipments of children, and that the climate crisis is a cover for the world powers’ pedophilic Satanic agenda. Similar content can be found on Bitchute, unmoderated YouTube favored by far-right conspiracy theorists. Agent Margaritaville has urged converts to mobilize under the “Children’s Army,” an “information branch” of an organization co-created with a prominent QAnon theorist, which is to distribute “an avalanche of memes.” (This portion of their mission has been accomplished.)

“I think that somewhere along the line, the system of justice will be more justice when it has me,” Brummell said in a promotional YouTube video for the Children’s Army.

Gizmodo was unable to reach YouTube or Brummell for comment, but we’ll update the post if we hear back.