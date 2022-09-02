Alessandra Nivola talks about being Kraven’s villain. Get a look at the new Hellraiser. Jerry and Morty get slimed in new, mysterious Rick and Morty season 6 art. Plus, another look at Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, and Vincent D’Onofrio keeps teasing his return to the Marvel universe. Spoilers get!



Joker 2: Folie a Deux

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, actor Brendan Gleeson is “likely” to play “the warden” or “a security guard” at Arkham in the musical Joker sequel.

Cruella 2

Relatedly, The DisInsider alleges Taylor Swift is being courted to play the villain in a not-so-coincidental musical sequel to Cruella. Are we facing another Deep Impact/Armageddon scenario?

Kraven the Hunter

Alessandra Nivola discussed playing his undisclosed Kraven the Hunter villain in a recent interview with THR.

It’s just a great character part, and I didn’t have to do any CGI. I didn’t have to do any green screen. I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie, so it’s just a classic villain role. It had a really interesting, complex psychology and personal history to draw on, and the movie has a time jump in it, so the character changes a lot from the way he is in the beginning of the film. It was as much of an acting opportunity as any other film I’ve done, and I didn’t have to contend with wearing a spandex outfit or anything like that. (Laughs.)

The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe

Ralph Macchio also stated there’s a possibility Cobra Kai will spawn its own “Karate Kid Cinematic Universe” in a conversation with Comic Book.

The thing that’s been created, there’s kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from. I mean, whether it’s...is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we’re not done as long as we’re given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that. There’s stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn’t happen until Season 4 ‘cause there wasn’t any more room in Season 3. There’s stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there’s more to come, we hope.

Hellraiser

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite called “The Mask” in Hulu’s Hellraiser.

The Visitor

After moving into a new house, a man finds a portrait of himself titled The Visitor in the attic. The film’s available on VOD this October 7 if you’re down for a giallo-esque mystery with ambiguous supernatural overtones.

The Visitor | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

The Winchesters

The Wrap reports Bridget Regan has joined the cast of the Supernatural prequel series as a “honey-voiced pirate radio DJ, Rockin’ Roxy is hijacking the airwaves of Lawrence, Kansas to broadcast a wicked new sound. Behind the mic, she’s got an electric charm and a rapidly growing fanbase. But as our heroes will sadly learn, Roxy’s listeners aren’t all of the human variety.”

Meanwhile, a new Winchesters TV spot is full of demons, spiders, spirits, and werewolves.



The Winchesters | Fate | Season Trailer | The CW

Rick and Morty

Morty and Jerry are reduced to a translucent green slime in a mysterious new poster for the sixth season of Rick and Morty. Could this be a consequence of the ongoing “Wormageddon” multimedia event? You’re encouraged to speculate away in the comments...

Daredevil: Born Again/Echo

Vincent D’Onofrio once again teased his return to the MCU with a Wilson Flask on Twitter. Very droll.



The Midnight Club

Empire also has a new image of the titular Midnight Club in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel. Appreciate how each character’s choice of drink evokes their personalities.

The Imperfects

Finally, a mad scientist creates a teenage chupacabra, banshee, and succubus in the trailer for The Imperfects, an original 10 - pisode series premiering September 8 on Netflix.

The Imperfects | Official Trailer | Netflix

Banner art by Jim Cook

