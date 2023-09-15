AWA—Artists, Writers, and Artisans—a fully creator-owned company, has given io9 the exclusive first look at the opening pages of Red Light, a capitalist, neon-noir cyber-future erotic thriller. Penned by writer Sarah Cho and illustrated by Priscilla Petraites, this four-part comic follows Lacy—an advanced AI sexbot that has been programed with empathy—as she finds a young orphan girl and resolves to escape the Red Light Distrcit.

Advertisement

The 4-issue series launches on November 1, 2023 and is now available for preorder. Check out the full cover, alternate cover by Frank Cho, and the first six pages of this new comic. Warning! Some of these pages (well, most of them) are NSFW. It’s all typical comic nudity, but proceed with caution!