Comics

Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District

Read the first six page of this new erotic thriller from Sarah Cho and Priscilla Petraites, out in November from AWA.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing

AWA—Artists, Writers, and Artisans—a fully creator-owned company, has given io9 the exclusive first look at the opening pages of Red Light, a capitalist, neon-noir cyber-future erotic thriller. Penned by writer Sarah Cho and illustrated by Priscilla Petraites, this four-part comic follows Lacy—an advanced AI sexbot that has been programed with empathy—as she finds a young orphan girl and resolves to escape the Red Light Distrcit.

The 4-issue series launches on November 1, 2023 and is now available for preorder. Check out the full cover, alternate cover by Frank Cho, and the first six pages of this new comic. Warning! Some of these pages (well, most of them) are NSFW. It’s all typical comic nudity, but proceed with caution!

Cover

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Alternate Cover: Frank Cho Variant

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 1

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 2

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 3

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 4

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 5

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 6

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing
Page 7

Image for article titled Take a Stroll Through a New, AI Red Light District
Image: AWA Publishing

The first comic in Red Light’s four-part series is available for preorder.

