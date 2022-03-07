Snow globes are mostly a holiday tradition given Christmas is commonly associated with snow and winter. But when you replace the snow with the body of a superhero slowly disintegrating into dust thanks to a mad titan’s fancy bejeweled gauntlet, suddenly snow globes become a year round thing.

Advertisement

The last time we featured one of Wes’ (of the YouTube channel Geeksmithing) creations they had managed to create a portable NES console featuring wireless gamepads that could be stashed inside, a rechargeable battery for gaming-on-the-go, and even a projector inside that turned any flat surface into a screen. It was a masterpiece of geeky making, but Wes has gone above and beyond for their latest custom build.

The globe itself was scavenged from an existing holiday-themed snow globe since creating one from scratch just isn’t worth the effort when a factory in China can churn them out perfectly. But the diorama inside, featuring Thanos plus Iron Man holding a dying Spider-Man, required a considerable amount of custom work. The action figures were all modified to change their poses and to add fiber-optic lighting to Iron Man’s suit and the Infinity Gauntlet, while 3D printed maskless head sculpts of Spidey and Stark were both hand-painted and swapped in to recreate the dramatic scene at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

There’s even sound effects from the movie that are triggered when this scene comes to life, but instead of collecting the dust of a real superhero being disintegrated, shredded confetti was used as a stand-in. And while most snow globes require a vigorous shaking to bring them to life, this one isn’t filled with water because of all the various electronics inside. Instead, a powered fan hidden in the base automatically sends the simulated dust particles flying into the air at the push of a button.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.