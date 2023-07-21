Rick & Morty Celebrated 10 Years with Season 7 and Anime Teasers

It probably feels a lot longer than that, but Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s sci-fi comedy series Rick & Morty is turning 10 years old in December. Ahead of the show’s seventh season premiering sometime in the fall, Adult Swim held a 10-year retrospective panel for the show at San Diego Comic-Con (hosted by io9's very own Cheryl Eddy!).



During the panel, an animatic for the show’s upcoming seventh season was shown. The animatic featured Ice-T and is (apparently) the cold open for a math-centric episode featuring Morty’s math teacher, Mr. Goldenfold. It was during that segment that executive producer Steve Levy touched on the recasting process for the two leads ( voiced by Roiland before his recent ousting) , which he said was “gonna be great. We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast.” Levy added that the aim was for soundalikes of the characters rather than outright replacing Roiland, as done in Solar Opposites.

While a release date for season seven wasn’t given, it was confirmed that replacement voices aside, the show’s seventh season is basically done. All episodes of season eight have completed writing, and some of season nine has been written. Season seven will see the return of some old characters such as Squanchy, Gearhead, and Mr. Poopybutthole, the latter of which is voiced by Roiland.

Additionally, Adult Swim gave a look at the opening credits for the incoming Rick & Morty anime spinoff. Based in part on a series of shorts from a few years ago, the 10-episode show comes from Studio Deen (The Seven Deadly Sins), Sola Digital Arts (Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim), and director Takashi Sano (Tower of God). If you had worries about if the show could really jump over to a different style of animation, looks like it’s managed to do so quite well. Look for it to arrive on Adult Swim in the near future.

This was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

