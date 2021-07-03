It’s no secret for creators that using pre-recorded music in their content can be a hassle—it can even get your content lawfully taken down from whatever platform it’s on. Riot Games, developer of the popular League of Legends, is aware of this as well, and came up with a solution: a copyright-free album of relaxing, lo-fi beats that anyone can use in their content.

Spotted by Polygon, the 37-track album is called Sessions: Vi in honor of the League of Legends character. In its announcement of Sessions: Vi, Riot Games said it was committed to making a new music project that was safe to stream and free to use, which it promised players and creators a year ago. The one hour and forty-minute album was created in partnership with 20 different musicians. Each artist will be credited and receive the revenue from their song’s streams, Polygon reported.

Speaking to Polygon, Toa Dunn, head of Riot Games Music, said his team wanted to create a bridge between music artists and content creators —two sides that can be at loggerheads over copyright issues—and make something both groups could be happy with.

“We think this is another way to help build community,” Dunn told the outlet. “With how music and the complexities of the internet and all that stuff works. How can we make it easier to be a streamer, or how can we make it easier to be a lo-fi jazz producer, or listener. Like how can we make those easy and fun. And this is solving all those problems in a really fun and creative way.”

Interestingly, Sessions: Vi’s music video has a little three-arc story attached to it. Dunn said it starts off with music aimed to help Vi chill and relax once she gets home from work. Then, Vi starts working again, carrying out tasks like fixing equipment, and the music changes up to accommodate her needs. The final arc includes some extra soothing music as Vi reads and gets ready for bed, Dunn explained.

While Dunn maintains that the story does not have a strict narrative, he said it helped guide Riot, the music artists, and the visual collaborators when developing the right mood for each track and moment.

The music video itself, which is illustrated by the artist Deathburger and lasts for the album’s entire duration, is very relaxing and not distracting, simply featuring Vi doing different things, such as eating, working, and reading, in short, simple movements. As someone who works with TV as background noise, I must say it’s pretty rad. It felt like the music shimmered, and I feel there’s a pretty good chance I’ll listen to it again.

Sessions: Vi can be used on any platform either by streaming it directly into the content or downloading it to use in editing programs. It can also be used in monetized content. Although crediting is not required, Riot Games says it is appreciated. Nonetheless, Riot Games does warn creators that they have to adhere to its legal conditions, such as not using the music in inappropriate ads or unauthorized games or apps. It also recommends interested individuals read its creator-safe guidelines.

Riot Games said it expects to release more Sessions music sometime later this year. Find Sessions: Vi on a number of major streaming platforms here.