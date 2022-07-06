Netflix and Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie has released its first trailer ahead of its Netflix premiere this summer. D irected by Emmy winners Ant Ward and Andy Suriano, it features the turtles embarking on a continuation of their series when a visitor arrives from the future to warn them of a dangerous new threat to space and time.

The film stars returning talents Ben Schwartz, Omar Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, and Josh Brener as the pizza-loving heroes in a half-shell, with a script written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May. Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment, Rhys Darby, and John Michael Higgins also reprise their roles.

Here’s the trailer, which showcases the splash panel feel and action-packed take on the t urtles’ new adventures.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix After School

“Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before,” according to Netflix’s official synopsis. “ The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy— the Krang!” In the trailer, w e can see the iconic pink villain isn’t alone, and t o make matters more tricky for the turtles they also lose their powers, which is totally gnarly... but hey, at least they’ve got each other and the power of hope.

Advertisement

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie premieres August 5 on Netflix.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.