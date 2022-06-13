There’s not much you can thank one-hit ‘90s wonder Vanilla Ice for, but among those few things is this: he tied the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inextricably with rap music. Of course, he did it by performing the confounding “Ninja Rap” in the second TMNT movie, Secret of the Ooze, but the many, many TMNT-themed raps that have followed have been pretty great. And now, we can add Ghostface Killah and Raekwon the Chef’s “We Ain’t Came to Lose” in that very specific half-shell.

The song is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming, fabulous-looking, 2D beat-em’-up video game titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. As it turns out, Shredder has not returned to lose this fight against his eternal foes... but then, neither have the Turtles:

It’s real good, but I will admit that I never expected to see a collaboration between two members of the Wu-Tang Clan and a Nickelodeon channel-branded product in my lifetime. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just... unexpected. But so is the ability to play as Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones in the game, something the classic TMNT arcade games didn’t offer.

Shredder’s Revenge will be available digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in just a few days, on June 16. If you want a physical copy, you’ll have to wait until later in the year.

