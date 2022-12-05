The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.

Mickey 17 – In theaters 03.29.2024

WTF is that are you wondering? Well, Mickey 17 is an adaptation of the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. In the book, Mickey is a clone that is used for dangerous work. However, if one dies, it’s fine. They just make another Mickey— M ickey 1, 2, 3, you get it. In the book, Mickey 7 is thought to be dead, only he isn’t, and he comes back and sees the next Mickey, which doesn’t turn out to be good. Seems like this new version adds a few more clones to the mix. There’s no word if that’s the official plot of this film but it’s likely to be something along those lines, with that Bong Joon Ho (who also wrote the script) spin the director brought not just to his recent Oscar winner, but Snowpiercer, The Host, Okja, and many others.

Warner Bros. also annouc ed some of the film’s behind-the-scenes person nel . Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (Okja) is on board, along with Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (Cruella), Oscar-nominated editor Jinmo Yang (Parasite), costume designer Catherine George (Snowpiercer), and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (The Matrix). Jae-il Jung (Parasite) is doing the score.

Mickey 17 enters an already crowded March 2024 which includes the tentative releases of Disney’s Elio as well as Kung Fu Panda 4, A Quiet Place: Day One, Godzilla and Kong, Mufasa: The Lion King, and the live- action Snow White; it also shares the date with the third and final Spider-Verse movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Talk about stiff competition over a year out!

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.