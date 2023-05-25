Advertisement

He later added that “Twitter new account signups just went ballistic.”

Meanwhile, Twitter’s new incoming CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also hailed the event as a success, which appears to be the only thing you can do in you’re in Musk’s orbit.

Advertisement

“Tonight’s reflection — we just heard a rare and unscripted conversation, on a range of important topics, with a Presidential candidate — all launched on Twitter. That’s historical. Let’s do more,” Yaccarino said. “Freedom of speech is priceless.”

Gizmodo reached out to DeSantis’ presidential campaign for comment on Thursday morning but did not immediately receive a response.