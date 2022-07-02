There’ve been no shortage of IP crossovers in recent years, particularly from Warner Bros. Space Jam 2 was basically WB’s crossover Comic-Con, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be stopping anytime soon. On the game side, they’ve got Multiversus, where DC superheroes will get to fight alongside Cartoon Network and HBO characters in a Super Smash Bros. alike. And come next year, they’ll have another crossover movie to join the likes of Teen Titans Go/DC Super Hero Girls and Batman/TMNT.



On Friday, Rooster Teeth at their annual RTX event announced that their YA anime series RWBY (pronounced “ruby,” after its lead character) will get its first feature film. Based on the RWBY/Justice League comic miniseries by Marguerite Bennett, Mirka Andolfo, and Aneke that released in 2021, the film of the same name will see the show’s lead characters—monster slayers Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman)—cross paths with the Justice League. Or rather, their universe’s equivalent of the League; because the anime features half human/half-animal people called Faunus, some of the DC characters will be reimagined with that in mind. Batman and Aquaman, for example, are respectively part bat and part fish in this universe, which mainly translates to having physical features to indicate as such. Otherwise, the heroes look roughly how you’d expect in a YA science fantasy anime.

The RWBY/Justice League crossover film is being handled by the same production team currently at work on the show’s upcoming ninth season. A first look at the new season (which you can see here!) was shown during the same panel that announced the crossover film; both the film and new season will be hitting sometime next year. Right now, season nine is said to just be hitting early 2023, while RWBY/JL doesn’t have a specific release window. In the meantime, fans of the show can watch the Ice Queendom anime over on Crunchyroll. It’s intended as a retelling of the show’s original three seasons that RT has created in tandem with Studio SHAFT, best known for Magia Record, and March Comes In Like a Lion. Its first episode will premiere to the masses on Sunday, July 3, with the remaining 11 episodes premiering on Sundays .

