It looks like the time to scrounge around for leaks about Samsung’s next foldable smartphones will soon end—at least for now. Samsung has announced that it will reveal more about what’s to come from its foldables division on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. P.T. during its next virtual Unpacked event.

Samsung calls its events “Unpacked” to refer to the idea that the company is “unpacking” something new for all to see. Although they remain unconfirmed, we’re expecting to see the next generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, which Samsung’s made a habit of introducing around this time every summer for the last few years. This isn’t just our own intuition, as several noted leakers have already teased details of the event.

Advertisement

While we don’t know everything about the new devices, there have been rumors circulating. In particular, the Z Flip 4, the foldable device that flips down into a square shape, is expected to have a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor to help rectify the poor battery life from the last-generation release. The Z Flip 4 is also on the roster for a bigger cover display, from the current size of 1.9-inches to a full two inches. It’s only a menial bump up in the grand scheme of things, but it can help add a bit more space for things like notifications and animated graphics.



The Galaxy Z Fold 4, the foldable device that folds out vertically like a book, had an alleged “100% accurate” specification sheet making the rounds on Twitter back in May. If you’re already wielding a Galaxy Z Fold 3, you might not feel the need to upgrade. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be a minor update to the smartphone series rather than a complete overhaul. We’ve heard specs include a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display on the front, both with 120Hz refresh rates. The guts may feature this year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, further solidifying the Fold model as a device for the worker bee. We’ll also be curious to see if that S Pen pops up during the event announcement.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off first Month BetterHelp A Healthier Life

Talk it out with remote therapy programs and tools. 20% off at BetterHelp Advertisement

Who knows? Maybe Samsung’s summer flip and fold extravaganza will also reveal the Galaxy Watch 5, which doesn’t seem like it’ll be all that different from the Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 5 could introduce new colors into the lineup, and it might even bring the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro into the family, which would have a more robust chassis and improved sensors for tracking through Samsung Health.

91Mobiles, which is cited a few times throughout these leaks, also caught wind that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 might share the stage with the aforementioned devices at Samsung’s Unpacked event. It would certainly align with last year’s event, where the company introduced the improved second-generation Galaxy Buds in various colors. The site has also published what it alleges to be the initial Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 press renders.

Advertisement

We’ll know so much more in just a few weeks, so stay patient. But if you’re ready to drop some cash before the devices are even announced, Samsung has officially opened pre-orders for the U.S. until the event airs on Aug. 10. You can check out more information at the company’s official website, where there are some trade-in deals if you’re trying to knock off the full price of your next smartphone.