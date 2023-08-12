The internal hardware between Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google’s Pixel Fold differs. And yet, it’s also very similar in some cases. For instance, the Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold use Samsung-manufactured folding displays. But they’re not the same display type or shape. More on that in a bit.



Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch front display. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on the inside, with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The inside screen is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The three-array camera system is a 50-MP wide-angle primary camera, a 12-MP ultra-wide, and a 10-MP telephoto. There’s also a 10-MP front-facing camera and a 4-MP under-display camera inside. It’s all powered by a 4,400 mAh battery.

The Pixel Fold has similar specifications but a very different type of processor. The front display is 5.8 inches, while the inside is the same size and refresh rate as the Z Fold 5, except it’s a standard OLED panel. There’s a Google Tensor G2 chip powering up the device with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage—annoyingly, Google didn’t spring for the 1TB with this first-gen release. The rear camera system is a 48-MP wide-angle primary camera, a 10.8-MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8-MP telephoto lens. There’s also a 9.5-MP front-facing camera and an 8-MP inside camera underneath the display. This runs on a 4,821 mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than the Z Fold 5's battery pack. (We’ll see if this means more battery life in the final review of the Z Fold 5.)

The Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold are IPX8 rated, so they can handle a drop of water but not much dust. They both offer wireless charging and contactless payments. The Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold both run software based on Android 13, though Samsung calls their version One UI 5.1.1.