Into every generation a powerhouse is born, one who will save us from the plague, bring knowledge to children, and defeat demons like Jolene. Country legend Dolly Parton is that chosen one—who without whom we would not have gotten Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as it it turns out.



While promoting Paramount+’s Wolf Pack, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed a big internet assumption that Parton’s founding association with Sandollar, a production company the country superstar started with her former manager and friend Sandy Gallin, meant that she unofficially produced the Sarah Michelle Gellar-led, era-defining vampire show and the film that preceded it. “Little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar revealed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “And you know, we never saw her. We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am.’ And then one day somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’ Her partner was Sandy Gallin and they produced Buffy.”

Legends making legends is not too uncommon in the genre world. The legendary Lucille Ball helped bring us The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, after all. So it makes perfect sense that Parton had a hand in giving us an iconic, not-a-dumb-blonde heroine on television—and we’re glad she is getting her due as a no-longer-silent producer. She briefly talked about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a wonderful little show, ” Parton said then about Sandollar’s involvement. “I was very very proud to be part of that .”

Advertisement

And truly the hints were there: Buffy’s birthday pays homage to Parton, as they both share the same date of January 19.



Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Dolly Parton Was a Secret Producer of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Wolf Pack is now on Paramount+.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.