From the depths of the internet comes to us one clip of an owl in parts unknown, riding what appears to be a Segway miniPRO hoverboard (self-balancing scooter, in the company’s parlance) or something like it. Reached for comment, Twitter user Daniel Rourke commented only that he had discovered the video on Digg, where it is sourced to a YouTube video with little further explanation.

Rourke enigmatically added, “The owls are not what they seem.”

Is our mystery owl a very good, and slightly confused, ornithic hover pal? Or is this an omen of the End Times, perhaps matching a prophecy in some necromantic tome entitled The Age of the Owl where they shall be our dire rulers, masters of air and now also land, cruelly mocking their human prey from their perches in the Bohemian Grove?

We may never know. Enjoy your Saturday night and accept the mystery.