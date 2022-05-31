“Welcome to the Re-Live service. In order to continue, think ‘Yes’!” Thus begins Re-Live, a sci-fi short about a man who uses virtual reality to revisit a key turning point in his past—and then is able to view what would’ve happened if he’d chosen a different path. Regrets... yeah, he’s had a few.

It’s short, but it’s both uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time— and also taps into a cleverly lo-fi way to incorporate sci-fi elements into a dramatic storyline. Here’s the official synopsis: “The film takes place in a near future, in which a virtual reality service allows you to relive challenging decisions of your life and see how a different choice could affect the rest of your life. ‘What would happen if ...? is a question that many people have spent endless hours trying to answer. Re-Live is a caustic commentary of this well-known and established ‘what if’ culture.”

Directed by Sotiris Petridis and Tania Nanavraki, and starring Anastasis Roilos, Marianna Pouregka, and Ioanna Lamni, Re-Live has screened at numerous festivals worldwide and will be part of the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival at July’s San Diego Comic-Con.

