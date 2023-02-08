We may earn a commission from links on this page.

There’s only a little more than a month before the sixth installment of the Scream franchise stalks its way into New York City and theaters, but no movie with a generously -siz ed budget would miss the chance to promote itself during what sponsors have to generically call “the big game.” But rather than discuss the mystery of the new Ghostface(s?), this new teaser focuses on a single scene—and a single ladder.



Alternatively , this could be a rather overzealous advertisement about the importance of fire escapes:

Scream VI | Big Game Spot (2023 Movie)

In Scream VI, the four remaining survivors—played by Melissa Barrera , Jasmin Savoy Brown , Mason Gooding , and Jenna Ortega —of the recent reboot, Scream V, head to NYC whe re they run into OG franchise survivors pl ayed by Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox. Based on this and previous trailers, it doesn’t seem like it works out well for anyone.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10.

