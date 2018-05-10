Photo: Sony Pictures

In Searching, a teenager goes missing and her father searches for her by digging deep into her computer. Simultaneously, it’s every parent and every teenager’s worst nightmare: a missing child, and your Dad looking at your emails.

The film, which stars John Cho and Debra Messing, opens August 3. And yes, it sounds a bit generic, but it’s less so when you realize the whole thing is told from the point of view of a computer screen. Check out the first trailer below.

The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance to largely positive reviews before Sony bought the rights—and you can see why Sony did. Somehow, even though the whole thing is told from the point of view of the computer, there’s real tension and drama being built. It looks solid.

Searching was co-written and directed by Aneesh Chaganty and, again, opens August 3.

