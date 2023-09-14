See the Aftermath of Severe Flooding in New England This Week

Extreme Weather

Heavy rain slammed Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week, and more stormy weather may be headed for New England this weekend.

By
Angely Mercado
Public works officials examine the damage to a road and front yard that was washed away by recent flooding on September 13, 2023, in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty (AP)

Heavy rainfall this week over Massachusetts and Rhode Island washed away roads, collapsed homes, and created large sinkholes throughout the region.

The rainfall event dropped almost 10 inches of rain over parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island in only a few hours. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Matthew Belk, called this a “200-year event,” the Associated Press reported. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella told the press that the damage that has followed the flooding this week will probably take weeks to repair. He said that the damage to infrastructure is estimated to be anywhere from $25 to $40 million, WCVB-TV reported. “That’s just city infrastructure,” Mazzarella said. “We’re trying to work on what assistance we can get to our businesses and our homeowners.”

Heavy rainfall like this is becoming increasingly common. The Boston area recently saw its second wettest summer on record, with about 20 inches of rainfall in the last three months, WBUR reported. Legacy stormwater drainage systems in the area are not made to handle the extra rainfall, which only worsens the damage seen in flooded areas.

New England is in for more stormy weather as soon as this weekend. Hurricane Lee formed earlier this month and has moved up the Atlantic coast without making landfall. Federal forecasters said that the storm could affect both New England and coastal Canada by this weekend and possibly into early next week. Coastal parts of Massachusetts are expected to begin seeing “life-threatening storm surge flooding,” tomorrow evening, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center.

“Impacts are expected to be greatest across Cape Cod, where winds may gust as high as 50-60mph,” the National Weather Service Boston station tweeted earlier today.

See photos of the aftermath in Leominster, Massachusetts this week following the heavy rainfall and flooding:

Flooded main streets in Massachusetts

Businesses on County Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts remained closed due to flooding from heavy rain on September. 12, 2023.
Photo: Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle (AP)
Roads washed away by heavy rainfall

Home owner John Schuller assesses flood damage to the road leading to his house in Leominster, Massachusetts on September 12, 2023.
Photo: Michael Casey (AP)
Severely damaged roads after heavy rain over New England this week

Roads and sidewalks are damaged following heavy rain in Leominster, Massachusetts on September 12, 2023.
Photo: Michael Casey (AP)
Sinkholes form in Leominster after heavy rainfall

Road crews assess a sinkhole on Chestnut Street in Leominster, Massachusetts, on September 12, 2023.
Photo: Michael Casey (AP)
A sinkhole forms near a home in Leominster

Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Massachusetts on September12, 2023.
Photo: Michael Casey (AP)
Damaged roads and a sinkhole in Massachusetts

Police caution tape is stretched in front of a home where the front yard and road were washed away by recent flooding, on September 13, 2023, in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty (AP)
A collapsed building after the heavy rain this week

A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, on September 13, 2023, at the Hilton &amp; Cook Marketplace in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty (AP)
Workers survey the damage after devastating floods in Massachusetts

Public works officials examine the damage to a road and front yard that was washed away by recent flooding, on September 13, 2023, in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty (AP)
Roads washed away after flooding in New England

Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding on September 13, 2023, in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty (AP)
Road washed away by heavy rain and flooding on Leominster

A sidewalk is removed by an excavator in front of a home where the front yard and road were washed away by recent flooding, on September 13, 2023, in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty (AP)
