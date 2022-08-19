We know that Sega is making a follow-up to its game-filled miniature throwback console, and we know that it’s going to be released in both Japan (as the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2) and in North America (as the Sega Genesis Mini 2) on October 27. But today, Sega of America has finally revealed the full game roster for the Genesis Mini 2, which includes a handful of never before released titles.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 improves upon the original with a smaller footprint and an upgraded six-button Fighting Pad 6B controller—but just one of them. And while Sega managed to squeeze in 40 classic 16-bit titles in its first mini console go around, it’s bumped to 60 games in total this time, including titles originally only released through the Sega CD add-on hardware.

If you want to watch a highlight reel of all 60 games, Sega of America has shared a six-and-a-half minute video of all of them on its YouTube channel. But if you’d rather just quickly skim a list, we’ve included the full roster below the video.

Mega Drive Mini 2 and Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List

Sega Genesis Games

These are the included 16-bit titles that were originally released on cartridges for the Sega Genesis.

Advertisement

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Sega CD Games

These are the games released on compact discs for the Sega CD add-on, often featuring improved sound effects and soundtracks, as well as full motion video clips. The list includes the infamous FMV game, Night Trap, which, along with controversial titles like Mortal Kombat, was specifically cited during senate hearings on violent video games that led to the creation of the ESRB.

G/O Media may get a commission Back to School Back to School Month with Govee Sale Decorate your dorm

You may not be allowed to paint your dorm room walls when you get back to school, but no one can stop you from painting them with light! Govee has a ton of different RGB smart lights on sale just for the occasion as the first week of school approaches. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Ecco the Dolphin (The Enhanced CD Version)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (The Enhanced CD Version)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

Bonus Games

Nintendo’s SNES Classic console lured retro gaming fans by including the never-before-released (officially) Star Fox 2 game, but Sega is one-upping Nintendo several times over with the Genesis Mini 2, which will include seven bonus games, some of which were never released, while others have been ported from other systems.

Advertisement

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun

What We Still Don’t Know

You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini 2 on Amazon for $105.23 (the last time we checked, it was listed at $103.80) but Sega of America hasn’t revealed if the non-functional mini Sega CD add-on (complete with a tiny cartridge and CD) that’s being sold in Japan for the Mega Drive Mini 2 will also be coming to North America, or if the revival of the original console’s Sharp Cyber Stick flight stick controller (now called the USB Cyber Stick) will be available here too.