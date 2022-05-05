Self-driving cars are a piece of tech that no one has gotten quite right yet. Companies like Cruise, Volvo, and of course Tesla, have been trying to crack self-driving cars for what feels like years. I’m sure there’s a universe out there where we’re all jetting around in our own self-driving cars that drive perfectly, but in this universe, the kinks are still being worked out. While that process unfolds, stories of self-driving car accidents (some hilarious, others devastating ) are being shared across the internet. Here’s 6 noteworthy ones.

