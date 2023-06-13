Large storms are going to hit multiple regions of the U.S. this week, putting more than 10 million Americans throughout the country at risk of experiencing severe weather.



“Severe thunderstorms capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes are expected this afternoon/evening across central Texas,” an outlook from a National Weather Service (NWS) warned. “Damaging winds and/or large hail will also be possible from the southern High Plains to the Gulf Coast, and across the Mid-Atlantic.”

Advertisement

Cities in that central region including Waco and Gatesville Texas are expected to see enhanced weather risk this week. “These storms will be capable of producing very large hail of 3-4 inches in diameter,” according to the NWS.

Several cities including Philadelphia, Dallas, and Virginia Beach are projected to see a slight risk of extreme weather conditions. The risk of large thunderstorms is expected to wane by this Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Advertisement Advertisement

Some of the expected weather conditions could end up being helpful for some regions of the U.S., including the Mid-Atlantic, according to the NWS. “These areas have also been very dry this spring, and the rains are expected to be beneficial, however, there may be some localized small stream and urban flash flooding concerns where the heaviest rains set up,” an NWS alert explained.

Advertisement

Ready, a preparedness website from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told commuters to be vigilant this week. Have emergency supplies in place in your vehicle,” Ready tweeted on Monday . “That way, you have what you need to stay safe in case of an emergency.”

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the un-greenwashed facts on bioplastics and plastic recycling.