Amid the tax-write-off/cance lation disaster happening at HBO, we’ve got updates for th e second season of James Gunn’s Peacemaker and the Supergirl movie... and it’s not all good news . Plus, a breakd own of how the Andor series will play out, a tease from Tales of the Walking Dead, and more. Spoilers, ahoy!

Idris Elba is attached to star in Bang!, a Netflix film adaptation of the Dark Horse comic by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. Adapted for the screen by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz, the story follows “a terrorist cult that sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, just as the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible.”

[THR]

Madame Web

Deadline reports Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) has joined Sony’s Madame Web in a currently undisclosed role.

Supergirl

A new article at Rolling Stone alleges Sony is also “not likely to move forward” with its planned Supergirl movie starring Sasha Calle.

Cosmetic

Screen Gems has acquired Cosmetic, a pitch from James Wan and Ingrid Bisu said to be “set in the beauty industry, colliding the worlds of glamour and body horror in a supernatural tale of one girl’s deadly pursuit of perfection.” R. H. Norman and Micheline Pitt are attached to both write and direct.

[Deadline]

Garfield

Chris Pratt’s animated Garfield movie co-starring Samuel L. Jackson is now scheduled for a February 16, 2024 release date.

[Comic Book]

Peacemaker

Thankfully, Sony is still moving forward with the second season of Peacemaker according to James Gunn on Twitter.

First Kill

However, Netflix has canceled its new vampire series First Kill after one season.

[Deadline]

Star Wars: Andor

In a recent interview with THR, head writer Tony Gilroy revealed the Cassian Andor series’ “master plan includes the debut season covering one year in Andor’s life and the second— and final— season” covering the last four years.

Our last scene of the show, our 24th episode, will walk the audience directly into Rogue One and directly into the first scene of Rogue One.

What We Do in the Shadows

Guillermo has a visitor in the synopsis for “Freddie,” the August 30 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Guillermo has a visitor from overseas. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; directed by DJ Stipsen.

[Spoiler TV]

Archer

Gillette leads “a creepy crawly mission” in the synopsis for “Operation: Fang, ” airing August 31.

Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.

[Spoiler TV]

Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead promises a “reality-twisting buddy-action heist” in the synopsis for its second episode, “Blair/Gina.”

In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

The CW has also released a new poster for the third season of Stargirl.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Finally, She-Hulk is described as a “must-she” series in a new TV spot.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+) “New Release Date” Promo HD - Tatiana Maslany series

