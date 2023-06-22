It’s been a long road for Kamen Rider fans waiting for Shin Kamen Rider to become easier to watch outside of Japan—especially if you missed out on the handful of days it screened theatrically in the U.S.. But good news: for the specific venn diagram of people who love Tokusatsu superheros and shocking amounts of camp and pink, you’re about to have a very fun day.



That’s because Amazon has confirmed that Prime Video will become the streaming home of Shin Kamen Rider in over 200 countries next month on July 21—already the hotly contested movie release date of Summer 2023 thanks to the dual delights of nuclear terror (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer) and existential dread (Greta Gerwig’s Barbie). The news was released via Shin Kamen Rider’s official site.

There’s currently no full list of the countries Hideaki Anno’s love letter to the original Kamen Rider series will stream in, other than Japan itself, but it at least means that many more Tokusatsu fans the world over will get official access to the film in ways they simply haven’t had the chance to so far. And it’s honestly, compared to prior films in the Shin series—especially Shin Ultraman—not a bad turnaround, given that Shin Kamen Rider hit Japanese theaters back in March.

But still, nice to now that we can now start creating increasingly unhinged July 21 movie marathon combos . To the people out there planning the Oppenheimer/Barbie/Shin Kamen Rider triple feature, go with god.

