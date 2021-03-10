Solve This Riddle

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

What is a cross between Twitter and YouTube and is also a newspaper and TV show and radio broadcast?



Space? Time? The concept of time? An alchemical process by which vibrating particles moved by a passing sound wave are transmuted into sheets of paper and back into the air? A social phenomenon, like a zeitgeist or coercive persuasion? The yet-unsolved mysteries of psychokinetic abilities?

A: It is a place to be vocal called Vocl.

Business Insider pr esented the puzzle, courtesy of MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, who’s currently facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit and also embarking on a new social media platform. Insider writes:

In an interview with Insider, [Mike] Lindell said he plans to call the site “Vocl” and he described it as a cross between Twitter and YouTube. “It’s not like anything you’ve ever seen,” he said to Insider in a Wednesday interview. “It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on egg shells.” ... Vocl, he said, isn’t like Gab or Parler, two far-right social-media sites. It’s a cross between Twitter and YouTube meant “for print, radio, and TV,” he said.

Nods knowingly with dead eyes staring into the everlasting nothingness.

