Solve This Riddle

What is a cross between Twitter and YouTube and is also a newspaper and TV show and radio broadcast?
Space? Time? The concept of time? An alchemical process by which vibrating particles moved by a passing sound wave are transmuted into sheets of paper and back into the air? A social phenomenon, like a zeitgeist or coercive persuasion? The yet-unsolved mysteries of psychokinetic abilities?
Before I tell you the answer, think hard, scroll down, and add your comment.
A: It is a place to be vocal called Vocl.
Business Insider presented the puzzle, courtesy of MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, who’s currently facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit and also embarking on a new social media platform. Insider writes:
In an interview with Insider, [Mike] Lindell said he plans to call the site “Vocl” and he described it as a cross between Twitter and YouTube.
“It’s not like anything you’ve ever seen,” he said to Insider in a Wednesday interview. “It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on egg shells.”
...
Vocl, he said, isn’t like Gab or Parler, two far-right social-media sites. It’s a cross between Twitter and YouTube meant “for print, radio, and TV,” he said.
Nods knowingly with dead eyes staring into the everlasting nothingness.
DISCUSSION
When does this go live? There’s some @‘s I desperately want to scoop up..