Sony Confirms PS3, PSP, and Vita Stores Are Going Away

Image : Evan Amos ( Other

Sony confirmed today that it will be closing its PS3, PSP, and Vita stores by the end of the summer, according to The Verge. Previous rumors indicated the PS3 and PSP stores would be permanently shut down on July 2, with the Vita store following on August 27, and now we know that information was indeed true.



Advertisement

The company has updated its Important Notice webpage to include the closure notification and provide more information on how folks with games on those systems will be affected . Users who purchased games on any of those stores prior to the closure dates will still be able to download them again moving forward. Additionally, as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member, you will be able to re-download and play previously claimed games, and redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers. Previously purchased video/media content will remain available as well.

What you won’t be able to do is purchase any PS3, PS Vita, and PSP digital content that you don’t already own, and you won’t be able to make in-game purchases via PS3, PSP, and Vita games. The ability to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers will also disappear, so if you’ve been hanging on to any of those, make sure to spend them before the stores close forever.

An other important note for those who only own a PS3/PSP/ or Vita and not a PS4 or PS5: You will still be able to access PSN wallet funds, since those are tied to your PSN account, but you’ll only be able to redeem them for PS4 and PS5 games moving forward. However, Sony said players will be able to request a refund of those wallet funds if you don’t plan on using them to purchase PS4 or PS5 games.

Sony also said players will be able to purchase content through the PlayStation Store on the web, PlayStation App, or on PS4 and PS5 consoles. This only applies to games that have already been ported from one console to the next (PS3 games are still not compatible with the PS5), but at least there will still be a way to buy a PS3 game to play on your PS4, for instance.