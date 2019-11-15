Sorry, Hulu Users, Your Live TV Plan Just Got a Lot More Expensive

If you adore your Hulu + Live TV subscription, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news.

The company announced Friday that its very good Hulu + Live TV plan—which includes ad-supported Hulu plus access to live and on-demand TV channels—is hiking from $45 per month to $55 beginning December 18. Considering this amounts to an additional $120 per year you’re paying for the service—on top of whatever other pricey subscriptions you’re also paying for (ahem, Netflix)—an extra $10 per month is nothing to sneeze at.

Gizmodo reached out to Hulu for comment about the changes and was pointed to a company blog post about the price hike. The blog didn’t offer much insight as to why Hulu landed on this exact number other than to state that the new monthly subscription cost “better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan.”

To its benefit, Hulu seems to realize that this is not especially great news for users of the service and noted that switching between its plans as needed is one way to get around having to shell out that extra $120 a year.

“Price changes are never easy to stomach, and we know that many people don’t watch live television year-round, so we’ve made it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch back and forth between our plans to best suit their needs,” the company said. “If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu’s less expensive on-demand plans when it’s over. If you enjoy most of your TV on demand but really want to watch live election news, just switch to Hulu + Live TV for a few months.”

The problem with this, however, is that most people don’t tend to their various—potentially many—services like houseplants, and it can be easy to forget to cancel a subscription when you meant to. This seems like less of a solution than a pain in the ass. Although, Hulu admittedly made it less of a pain in the ass than it could be.

According to an email sent to a Hulu + Live TV customer and obtained by Gizmodo, folks will start seeing this price change reflected in their first billing cycle after the December 18 adjustment date. Enjoy your last month of discounted Hulu live TV while it lasts.