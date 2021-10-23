Now that we’re a little under two months from Spider-Man: No Way Home finally releasing, it’s getting a gradual media buildup that’s promising this’ll be a big film. As if the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock or its multiversal madness concept weren’t a big enough clue for you, director Jon Watts is already likening it to Avengers: Endgame.



Advertisement

The newest cover story from Empire Magazine is all about the upcoming film and features some first look photos, including a hilarious one where Spidey runs away from Ock. Partially as a joke, but also definitely not, Watts said that the film is actually “Spider-Man: Endgame,” which...doesn’t really carry the same weight. Endgame may have been incredibly up its own ass, but at least it had a reason to be in trying to pay off years of fan investment. No Way Home feels like it’s only going big because Marvel wants the multiverse to matter and everyone’s always nostalgic for older Spider-Man stuff all the time.

Either way, Peter Parker finds a new dad to foist his problems onto in the form of Doctor Strange. When the sorcerer’s attempt to erase knowledge of Peter’s secret from the world, it backfires pretty badly. Enter old baddies like Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro coming for a piece of Parker, an idea that seemed wild to Tom Holland once he heard it. “You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do,” he recalled saying. “But it did happen, and it’s crazy.”

Does this mean we’ll see some returning heroes as well, like old Spider-Men Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire? No one at Marvel’s saying yet, but don’t be fully surprised if it’s used to close out a trailer eventually. Just hope that no one says anything cheesy like ‘Spider-Men, assemble.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters on December 17.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

