It’s that time of year when Spirit Halloween stores begin popping up in formerly empty retail spaces—and the one-stop shop for all things spooky has another way to announce its arrival this year, thanks to Spirit Halloween: The Movie. Christopher Lloyd stars, and the first trailer has arrived.

Honestly, Lloyd’s role looks more like a cameo (you literally see his character die in the trailer), but for a haunting to happen, you gotta have at least one dead person, and Spirit Halloween: The Movie could do a lot worse than the ghost of Christopher Lloyd. Beyond that, it looks like a pretty standard PG-13 horror comedy starring a group of young teens (riding Stranger Things-y BMX bikes) who tangle with the spirits while stuck in you-know-which haunted superstore overnight. Check it out!

Spirit Halloween: The Movie - Teaser Trailer

Here’s the official description: “When a Spirit Halloween Store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids will need to embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”

It is the most obvious plot this feature-length advertisement could’ve gone with, and yet the teaser actually looks more amusing than you’d think. Director David Poag and writer Billie Bates make their feature debuts here, guiding a cast that includes Lloyd, ‘90s icon Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That), and TV legend Marla Gibbs, as well as Donovan Colvan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith, Dylan Martin Frankel, and Brad Carter.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie hits VOD on October 11, by which time you better have your Halloween shopping complete.

