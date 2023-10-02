Spotify Is Playing Around With AI-Generated Playlists From a Prompt

Spotify is going full-steam ahead with artificial intelligence. After releasing an AI-powered DJ earlier this year, the streaming service is now testing ways to automatically generate playlists with a user prompt.

The source of the discovery comes from some code noticed by product designer and hashtag inventor Chris Messina. Messina posted screenshots to Threads of Spotify’s backend, which illustrate lines of code indicating a feature called “AI Playlist” as well as a line of text that reads “Get playlists based on your prompts.” The new feature, whenever it gets released, could serve as a sort of Spotify-specific ChatGPT. Messina further theorized that the feature could be an option in Spotify Blend based on other lines of code that reference the feature, in which two users can “blend” their music tastes with an algorithmically generated playlist that tries to guess which of their favorite music the other might like.

“At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time,” a Spotify spokesperson told Gizmodo in an email.



Spotify flirted with the idea of description-based playlists with Niche Mixes, which launched this past spring. According to the company, Niche Mixes are “a set of personalized playlists that combines all that our Mixes offer in a playful way.” Users could search for a description in the platform’s search bar, followed by the word “mix” and seemingly be greeted with a playlist that matches that vibe. Spotify, however, confirmed to TechCrunch that Niche Mixes were not fueled with AI and instead relied on the company’s personalization algorithm.

In February, Spotify debuted an annoying AI-powered DJ that it touts as the latest in music exploration. DJ will play songs it thinks you like while interrupting after each offering with some cheeky quip to pull you right out of your music-listening experience. The AI that powers DJ was not built from the ground up by Spotify but was developed following the company’s acquisition of Sonatic, a London-based tech company that specializes in AI voices.