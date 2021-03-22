Spotify's New Home Screen Features Bring Order to the Chaos

Photo : Martin Bureau/AFP ( Getty Images )

Spotify is rolling out a new home screen design that should make finding what you’re looking for from the home hub a little easier.

Advertisement

Spotify’s home screen on mobile has always seemed a little chaotic to me, with a bunch of “for you” playlists shuffled in with whatever the algorithm thinks I want to hear. The new Spotify home page on iOS and Android, which the company said will roll out globally “this month,” should make the discovery process a little easier.

Chief among these new features is the ability to “travel back in time” and see your recent listening history for up to three months. Both free and premium users will find the listening history button in the upper-righthand corner of their home screen next to the settings gear. From this menu, you’ll be able to see not only what you were listening to but from where, such as a podcast show or a specific playlist.

The home menu will also surface new and recently listened to podcasts—a feature that’ll no doubt help Spotify boost its big podcast push. Stuff you’ve already listened to will appear in this menu with a bar indicating how far along you are, while a blue dot will indicate a suggested podcast that Spotify recommends you check out. The new home hub will surface relevant music recommendations too, which should help with music discovery beyond your Discover Weekly playlist.

As a person who seldom ever has any idea what I’m in the mood to listen to, I can definitely appreciate the discovery process. But being able to see what it was I listened to and enjoyed without having to do any serious detective work is a welcome addition as well.