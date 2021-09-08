We’re not getting a glimpse of the series proper yet, but here it is: your new Enterprise crew for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Well, technically an old-new Enterprise crew.



As part of its “Star Trek Day” celebrations for the series’ 55th anniversary, Paramount+ released a brief video introducing the new main cast of the upcoming Discovery spinoff series, set after the events of season two and back in the “classic” 23rd-century timeline of the original Star Trek. Alongside the returning Captain Pike (Anson Mount); his Number One, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn); and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck, sporting a new messy take on the classic Vulcan bowl cut he wore at the climax of Discovery season two), Strange New Worlds introduces a crew that mixes young versions of familiar faces with entirely new characters. You can get glimpses of them all in the video below, as well as hints of the Enterprise’s reimagined aesthetic and the new take on the iconic original Star Trek uniforms.

Previously announced co-stars Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Babs Olusanmokun will all play young versions of classic Star Trek characters. Gooding is Cadet Nyota Uhura, the legendary future comms officer of Kirk’s Enterprise crew, played by icon Nichelle Nichols in the original show. Bush, meanwhile, will embody the role given to Trek legend Majel Barret after Number One was cut from the original series pilot: Nurse Christine Chapel. Joining Bush in the sickbay will be Olusanmokun’s Dr. M’Benga, the physician who would become acting Chief Medical Officer aboard the Enterprise while Dr. McCoy was on away missions.

The entirely new characters for Strange New Worlds include Bruce Horak as Hemmer, from the albino Andorian subspecies called the Aenar ; the previously-cast Christina Chong plays the very intriguingly named La’an Noonien-Singh (which will set alarm bells ringing considering she shares a family name with the Trek villain Khan); and Melissa Navia will play Lieutenant Erica Ortegas. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is expected to hit Paramount+ sometime in 2022.

