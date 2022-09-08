Star Trek: Strange New Worlds brought a first-look clip for season two and some exciting casting news to its segment of Star Trek Day. Carol Kane (whose dozens of credits include The Princess Bride, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Scrooged, and Broadway’s Wicked) is coming aboard the USS Enterprise.



A Star Trek press release described the role as “recurring;” the character, Pelia, is described as “highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.” You can see Kane in character at the top of this post in the first official photo, and watch the first-look season two clip right here:

Today’s Star Trek Day discussion featured cast members Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (La’an Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Lt; Erica Ortegas), and Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga). The big names not present were Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) and Ethan Peck (Science Offier Spock)—but they, along with new cast member Kane, will be present and accounted for when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for its second season, expected to arrive next year.

