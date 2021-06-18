Star Wars Goes New School and Old School, and More of the Best Toys of the Week

Image : Hot Toys , Hasbro , Mezco Toyz

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things good and plastic. This week, another Into the Spider-Verse Spidey swings into action, Hasbro now deems ‘90s kids old enough to be retro-targeted with Star Wars packaging , and... how do you feel about building a Lego shoe? Check it out!



Image : D4 Toys

D4 Toys Sentinel Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Peter Parker Spider-Man Figure

Sentinel’s recent Miles Morales gets an ally in the form of not one, but techincally two Peters Parker. The deluxe Spider-Verse Peter Parker comes with both the alternate blonde-haired head and even a swappable, more-toned torso to depict either Chris Pine or Jake Johnson’s multiversal spins on Spider-Man. Further accessories include alternate hands and webbing to pose him swinging into action, and even a newspaper, coffee mug, and giant gargoyle statue head to sit Peter on, replicating his morning ritual as your Neighborhood Friendly Spider-Man. He’ll cost $148, or $92.50 for a version without the statue display, and is due for release this September. [T oyark]

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary The Power of the Force Retro Figures

Friends, one half of your Toy Aisle team was born in 1991, which means that they are both a) a baby, and b) now old enough to go “oh that’s the packaging the Star Wars figures were in when I was a ki-oh noooo, I’m ooooollllllld”. Which is exactly what happened when Hasbro revealed a new trio of re-released action figures for its Lucasfilm 50th anniversary line. Evoking the classic Hasbro-Kenner “Power of the Force” action figures of the mid-’90s (if only their cardbacks, and not the “heroic sculpt” swole chests everyone got back then), the trio of A New Hope figures—Luke in his desert tunic, Han Solo (complete with Stormtrooper belt), and Greedo—are the same sculpts released in the Black Series multiple years ago at this point, but Luke and Han have received new photoreal face printing. You’re here for the cardbacks, which will both stoke your nostalgia and make you feel incredibly old, when you scoop these up from Hasbro Pulse for $26.50 each from today. [from4-lomtozuckuss]

Image : Hot Toys

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter Sixth-Scale Figure

It turns out Star Wars is a lot more interesting and entertaining when you don’t have moody, all powerful Jedis running around slashing at each other with glowing rave sticks. The Bad Batch is a nice distraction from those yet-to-happen sequels you’re still trying to forget, but it’s also great for companies like Hot Toys who can repurpose Temuera Morrison head sculpts again and again and again. The latest is a detailed 12-inch version of the leader of Clone Force 99, aka Hunter, who includes a weathered suit of armor and helmet, blaster rifle, pistol, dagger, and 30 points of articulation. Availability isn’t expected until late 2022, however.

Image : Lego

Lego Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker

Having recently partnered with Adidas for a line of Lego-themed shoes and sportswear, Lego is returning the favor with a brick-built version of the classic Adidas Original Superstar sneaker that includes the iconic shell toe and a real set of laces that can be tied several different ways. Officially available starting July 1 in Lego and Adidas stores (both online and brick and mortar) the $80, 731-piece sneaker comes in an actual Adidas shoe box, but despite being an official size 7.5, given how it’s assembled there’s not enough room inside to stick a foot in which is disappointing, but Adidas has a solution to that.

Image : Mezco

Mezco One:12 Fantastic Four Collective Box Set

We mean... if you want one member of the Fantastic Four, you probably want all of them, right? So Mezco’s doing you a favour by putting out all four members of the team—Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing—alongside their robot pal HERBIE in a massive, massive box set. As well as the four (four and a half, technically five?) figures, the set comes jam-packed with accessories, including light up fire effects for Johnny, alternate stretching limbs for Reed, a disguise trench c oat and fedora for Ben, and psychic shields and blasts for Sue. And that’s even without things like alternate hands and heads, and HERBIE gets his own accessories too, like booster FX jets, openable computer panels on his body, and a sliding analysis tray. All that goodness will cost you though: the set is a whopping $420, and is available to order for a roughly spring 2022 release window. [Mezco]

Image : Adidas

Adidas Originals Lego Superstar Sneaker

If you’re lamenting the lack of wearability with Lego’s Adidas Originals Superstar set (and the fact you only get one shoe) the collaboration has produced another stud-covered sneaker and these you can actually wear. Also available starting on July 1 but for around $170 in adult sizes, the Adidas Originals Lego Superstar features all of the black detailing, including the jagged stripes on the side, covered in iconic Lego studs, while the shell toe up front looks like it’s been actually assembled from white Lego pieces. Can you attach your own Lego bricks to them? Potentially, but since the shoes using rubber instead of hard plastic, you might have a hard time keeping them stuck on.

Image : Hasbrp

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats Six-Inch Zaalbar Figure

Hasbro’s Gamestop-exclusive line of gaming themed figures has mostly been concerned with Jedi: Fallen Order lately, but now the line is dipping back into beloved classic Knights of the Old Republic with a surprising follow up to Darth Nihilus and Darth Revan: Zaalbar, the W ookiee warrior companion of Twi’lek rogue Mission Vao. Zaalbar comes with his bowcaster and weapons harness, as well as his trusty vibrosword. The figure will cost $26.50, and is available to pre-order at Gamestop. [Toyark]

Image : Jazwares

Jazwares Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Spartan Collection Two-Pack

It’s been 20 years since Halo: Combat Evolved debuted to make the new (at the time) Microsoft Xbox a console everyone wanted to buy. The game has seen countless sequels and even more evolutions since 2001, including endless upgrades to Master Chief’s armor, and how the character looks in the game. Jazwares new Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Spartan Collection celebrates that with two versions of the hero: one as he appeared in the original game, and one based on his appearance in 2021's Halo Infinite. Both 6.5-inch figures come with over 20 points of articulation plus accessories like assault rifles and secondary blasters. When it ships in late October the $40 two-pack will be a Gamestop exclusive but is available for pre-order now.

