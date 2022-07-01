Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and greatest nerdy toy news. This week wraps up Obi-Wan Wednesdays with two more Hasbro figures, Super7 heads back to Springfield and beyond for even more Simpsons Ultimates, and: do you dare to bop Darth Vader? Check it out!



Super7 The Simpsons Ultimates! Wave 3 Figures

Although Playmates did a fantastic job with its incredibly extensive line of The Simpsons figures from the early aughts, they were no where near as detailed and accessorized as Super7's The Simpsons Ultimates! figures—we just wish they’d start churning them out faster. We’re only now at Wave 3 featuring C. Montgomery Burns with Blinky the three-eyed fish and his Teddy bear Bobo, Ralph Wiggum with an alternative ice cream cone covered head, and brilliantly finished versions of aliens Kang and Kodos. They’re all available for pre-order now from Super7 with Mr. Burns and Ralph at $55 each, Kang and Kodos at $75 each, or the entire wave in a $260 bundle.

Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan (Jabiim) and and Teeka

The last two figures for “Obi-Wan Wednesday” have delivered us a few more entries for Hasbro’s 6" Star Wars line. The third Obi-Wan of the reveals brings us his robe and sleeveless cloak that he wore on Jabiim and beyond in the series’ climax, while the other figure is a much more intriguing choice: Teeka, the parts-scrounging Jawa that Obi-Wan trades with in the series’ opening episode to buy a toy Skyhopper for Luke. Teeka comes with a blaster and some assorted Jawa Junk to hock, while Obi-Wan has a remov able cloak, his lightsaber, and a blaster pistol. B oth figures are up for pre-order now, with Obi-Wan available at Hasbro Pulse, and Teeka exclusive to Target.

Lego Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter

Building Lego Technic models isn’t always a walk in the park, but your sore fingers are usually rewarded with a lavishly detailed model featuring many layers of functionality. Lego’s new Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter, available starting August 1 for $210, comes together from 2,001 pieces (including an electric motor) with features like variable speed spinning rotors, retractable landing gear, and a working winch, as well as a manually operated swash plate for adjusting the pitch of the rotor blades, and functional doors. The only thing it can’t do is actually fly.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet

We’re still months away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters on November 11, but the marketing machine for the sequel is already slowly coming to life, starting with a new “Role Play” helmet from Hasbro. It’s a 1:1 scale reproduction of the character’s helmet from the original film, and features “movie-accurate sculpting” as well as lenses that flip up and down at the push of a button and purple lighting accents. It’s available for pre-order now from Hasbro Pulse for $132, but won’t ship until December 1, after the film’s debut.

Hasbro Star Wars Bop It! Darth Vader

Although it’s really just nothing more than a game where players simply follow instructions and physically interact with it in three different ways (like twisting it or bopping it) the Bop It! commands slowly speed up over time and it can get genuinely stressful—even more so when it’s barking commands at you in Emperor Palpatine’s voice. This fall Bop It! will take the form of Darth Vader for $17.50 in a new version that skips Skywalker’s iconic commanding voice for the strained tones of the Emperor, who will even chide and mock you for eventually screwing up. This is supposed to be fun, right?

